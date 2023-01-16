Assetmark Inc. Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,570,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,584,000 after acquiring an additional 136,800 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,550,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,008,000 after acquiring an additional 60,750 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 1st quarter valued at $42,586,000. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.1% in the second quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 744,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,143,000 after purchasing an additional 22,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 585,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after acquiring an additional 19,172 shares in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $24.91 on Monday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a one year low of $23.02 and a one year high of $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average is $27.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 15.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

