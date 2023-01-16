Assetmark Inc. Has $2.61 Million Stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.07% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,314,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,014,000 after buying an additional 147,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

ARWR opened at $36.82 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $58.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.70.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $31.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.60 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ARWR. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

In other news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $584,805.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,085. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $868,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $584,805.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,966 shares of company stock worth $4,050,435. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

