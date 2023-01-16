PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Lifted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the third quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 79,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,002,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 49.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 57.9% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Argus boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.36.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $175.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $186.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

