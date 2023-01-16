Assetmark Inc. Increases Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,016 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,906 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in TJX Companies by 69.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:TJX opened at $81.53 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $83.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $94.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

