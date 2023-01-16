Assetmark Inc. Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,016 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 99,516 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $682,195,000 after acquiring an additional 344,145 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 203.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,188,218 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $377,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151,342 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,737 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RIO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,040 ($73.59) to GBX 5,700 ($69.44) in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($70.66) to GBX 6,200 ($75.54) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,990.00.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $77.55 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $84.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.94 and a 200-day moving average of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

