American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEP. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cfra decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.6 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $94.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.24. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 68.74%.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.