Assetmark Inc. Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APO. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 174.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

NYSE APO opened at $69.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $71.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.72.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $670.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.08 million. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 48.54% and a positive return on equity of 64.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.64.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

