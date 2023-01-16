Assetmark Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,606 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 159.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $69.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $122.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.23.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.88%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

