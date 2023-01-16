Assetmark Inc. Lowers Position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,288 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 61,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Price Performance

Shares of BATS IGHG opened at $72.42 on Monday. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $78.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.00 and its 200 day moving average is $69.89.

