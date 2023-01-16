Assetmark Inc. Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Visa by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,778 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 42.7% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 118,609 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,443,582 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $434,102,000 after acquiring an additional 20,914 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.37.

Visa Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $223.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.