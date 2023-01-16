Assetmark Inc. Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Visa by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,778 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 42.7% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 118,609 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,443,582 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $434,102,000 after acquiring an additional 20,914 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
V has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.37.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.
Visa announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
