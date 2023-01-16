U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,967,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,008 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,326,000 after purchasing an additional 410,384 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,207,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,554,000 after purchasing an additional 134,369 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,114,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,455,000 after buying an additional 260,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,052,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,201,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $46.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.84. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $55.04.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

