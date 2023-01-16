U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,623,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,941,000 after acquiring an additional 481,068 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,878,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,999,000 after buying an additional 258,656 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 148,073 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,139,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,683,000 after acquiring an additional 34,845 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,571,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $54.71 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.34.

