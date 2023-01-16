First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $40.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.99. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $47.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%.

