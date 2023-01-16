J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 18,973 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 314,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth $439,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Stock Performance

PLUG opened at $16.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 6.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.43. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $32.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.94 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 107.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLUG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Plug Power from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Plug Power from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Plug Power Profile

(Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

