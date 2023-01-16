Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

JNK opened at $93.96 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $107.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.78.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

