Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 57,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 106,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at New Jersey Resources

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $147,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,708.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Jersey Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

NJR opened at $51.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.42. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $51.53.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $765.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.80 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Equities research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

New Jersey Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Articles

