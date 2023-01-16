Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,406 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Lear by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Lear by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Lear by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Lear by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,137 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.38.

Lear Stock Up 0.3 %

Lear stock opened at $137.78 on Monday. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $114.67 and a 1-year high of $191.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.19. Lear had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other Lear news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $167,739.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $167,739.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $2,927,685.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,839.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,970 shares of company stock valued at $5,216,989. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

