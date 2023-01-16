Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $3.04 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.4 %

HD opened at $331.21 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $382.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $318.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HD. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

