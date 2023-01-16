Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Increased by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.0% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 15.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $177.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.25. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $122.84 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.67.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

