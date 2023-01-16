Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by AR Asset Management Inc.

AR Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 5.0% of AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.67.

Insider Activity

Chevron Price Performance

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $177.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $122.84 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $343.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.08 and its 200-day moving average is $164.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

