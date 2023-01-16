Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,990 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 5.1% of Geneva Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 101,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,646,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in Chevron by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 24,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 15,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust increased its position in Chevron by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 9,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.67.

Shares of CVX opened at $177.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.08 and its 200 day moving average is $164.25. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $122.84 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $343.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

