Capital Advantage Inc. Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Advantage Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 0.4% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,510,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 12.3% in the second quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 42.9% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 15.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Trading Up 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Mizuho downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.67.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $177.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $122.84 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

