General American Investors Co. Inc. Has $11.78 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 61.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 80.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $72,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron Trading Up 0.3 %

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.67.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $177.56 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $122.84 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.25. The firm has a market cap of $343.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

