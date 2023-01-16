Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Increased by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.9% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,510,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 12.3% during the second quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 42.9% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 15.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. BNP Paribas lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $177.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $122.84 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $343.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

