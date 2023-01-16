Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $3,315,000. Bank of The West bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.58.

In related news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,800.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $180.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $189.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.61.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

