Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,820,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,279,000 after purchasing an additional 200,793 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 484,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,395,000 after purchasing an additional 59,400 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $70.75 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $79.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.16.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

