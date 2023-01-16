iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Stake Lowered by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IFRA. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $15,674,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,862.1% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,964,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,850 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 25,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

BATS IFRA opened at $38.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.02.

