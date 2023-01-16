Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 316,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 12,731 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 66,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 456.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 14,263 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock opened at $43.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.41. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $39.52 and a 52 week high of $58.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.139 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

