Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 194,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,079,000 after purchasing an additional 27,645 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 165,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 40.7% in the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 97,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after buying an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 86,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 5,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPMO stock opened at $56.66 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $63.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.23.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.