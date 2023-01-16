Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% during the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% in the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.37.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $579.00 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $645.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $541.22 and a 200 day moving average of $510.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $241.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

