Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stake Lessened by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 95.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,562 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,555,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,858,000 after purchasing an additional 94,004 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,305,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,904,000 after acquiring an additional 328,437 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 957,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,886,000 after acquiring an additional 17,784 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 948,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,363,000 after acquiring an additional 102,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 476,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,517,000 after acquiring an additional 122,685 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $189.39 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $163.55 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

