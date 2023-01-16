Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 503 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 44,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 129,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,173,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,200,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $200.04 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $235.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.08 and a 200-day moving average of $195.85.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.