iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. McCutchen Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IWB opened at $219.69 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $257.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.33.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

