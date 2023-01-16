Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.05% of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF Stock Performance

PBE opened at $66.93 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $68.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.70 and its 200 day moving average is $62.61.

About Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

