Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 151 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 751 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DHIL. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 739 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Diamond Hill Investment Group

In related news, CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.36, for a total transaction of $273,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Up 0.5 %

DHIL stock opened at $186.50 on Monday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.00 and a 12 month high of $213.50. The firm has a market cap of $562.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.83.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $5.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $22.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.80%. This is an increase from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

