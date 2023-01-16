SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Position Lessened by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 158,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,640,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 590,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,654,000 after purchasing an additional 78,670 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $800,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $68.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.03 and its 200-day moving average is $65.89. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $58.97 and a 52-week high of $77.33.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

