DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 123.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,400 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 157.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,417,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,839,000 after purchasing an additional 867,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 18,826.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 522,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,984,000 after purchasing an additional 519,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on DocuSign in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DocuSign from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $58.34 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $133.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average of $55.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of -88.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

