Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 2,335 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $52.11 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $68.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.89.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.