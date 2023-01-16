Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Stepan were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Stepan by 26.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Stepan by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 18.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 58.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 191.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Stepan alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $222,089.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,074.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $222,089.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,074.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 5,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $583,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,135,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stepan Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $113.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Stepan has a 1 year low of $91.64 and a 1 year high of $122.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $719.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.48 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.365 dividend. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.02%.

Stepan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.