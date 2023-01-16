Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 2,220 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $355,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 359,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after buying an additional 21,425 shares during the period.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SUSC stock opened at $23.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average of $22.66. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

