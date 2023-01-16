Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Invests $150,000 in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 1.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,129,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,520,000 after acquiring an additional 31,696 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $8,878,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 486.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 728,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 603,926 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 41,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 9.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 479,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 41,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX opened at $6.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $17.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

G1 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GTHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.64 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 172.97% and a negative net margin of 328.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $187,311.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,050.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $187,311.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,050.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,207 shares of company stock valued at $380,476 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

