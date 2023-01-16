U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $984,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 54,537 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.58 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.09 and its 200-day moving average is $75.77.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.