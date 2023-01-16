First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 102.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 61,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 26,036 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CIBR opened at $38.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.86. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $53.94.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.