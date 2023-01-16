Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $226,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 47.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

MGC stock opened at $137.72 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $121.30 and a 52-week high of $164.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.01.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.