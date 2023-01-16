Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 35 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $511.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.86.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $490.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $495.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $458.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.74.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

