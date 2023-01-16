Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $100,000 Stock Position in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Horizon Technology Finance were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 86.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 508.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 146.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the second quarter valued at about $88,638,000. 9.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on HRZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Horizon Technology Finance Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $12.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average of $12.13. The stock has a market cap of $327.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $16.49.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $23.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.92 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Technology Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.65%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Gerald A. Michaud purchased 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $201,297.50. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 144,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,772.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Horizon Technology Finance news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $52,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 172,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,857.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $201,297.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 144,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,772.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 27,008 shares of company stock valued at $314,902 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance

(Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It is also involved in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.