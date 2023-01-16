iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.97. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

