Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 179 Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRT. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the first quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 36.6% during the second quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XRT stock opened at $65.99 on Monday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.32 and a fifty-two week high of $85.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.93.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

