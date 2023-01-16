U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth $33,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Mosaic during the second quarter worth $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the third quarter worth $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 398.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE MOS opened at $46.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.53.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($0.30). Mosaic had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Mosaic to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.