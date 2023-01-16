Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 1,141 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TFC stock opened at $47.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.98. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

